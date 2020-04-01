Bhubaneswar: Odisha police have lodged 209 cases for different violations of lockdown norm in the state, a report issued by the police said Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the police, out of the 209 cases, 198 were registered for violation of lockdown whereas two cases were registered for violation of ‘home quarantine’. Remaining nine cases have been registered for other related issues.

Meanwhile, cops continue to patrol the streets across the state encouraging people to stay indoors and follow the government order amid coronavirus outbreak. Police have blocked major roads and barricades have been set up at key junctions to enforce the regulation.

The lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi March 24 is part of the government’s measures to contain COVID19 outbreak. State government supports the union government’s lockdown measure.

As of Wednesday evening, four persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggests.