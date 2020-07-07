Beijing: At least 21 people died and 15 others were injured Tuesday when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a lake in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, official media reported.

At around noon, the bus crashed through a railing and plunged into the Hongshan Lake in Anshun city, state-run news agency ‘Xinhua’ quoted local officials as saying. The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment. The bus has been pulled out of the lake. Search is on for the missing passengers, said rescue workers at the site of the accident.

The bus had 64 passengers on board. There has been no information whether any person has gone missing said an official. He also said that the driver of the vehicle lost control which led to the accident.

