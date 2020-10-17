Bhubaneswar: As many as 216 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Saturday.

While 55 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 161 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 307 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 17th Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/TykXgd7DJe — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 17, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 26,995 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 23,830 have recovered. While there are 3,011 active cases, 133 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,66,345 with the detection of 2,196 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,121. As many as 1,274 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 922 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 41,353 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to over 40 lakh.