Raipur: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, 22 Maoists laid down their arms Friday, marking another step toward peace in the conflict-ridden Abujhmad region.

They surrendered before senior police officials, including Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria, as part of the state’s ongoing anti-Maoists’ campaign and rehabilitation initiative.

Collectively, the 22 individuals had rewards totalling 37.50 lakh rupees on their heads. Their decision to return to the mainstream is being seen as a major blow to the Maoists’ network in the region, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria said.

Among those who surrendered were 14 male and eight female cadres, including a couple. The group comprised members from both the Kutul and Amdai Area Committees, long known for their activity in the dense forest zones of the Bastar division.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai wrote on his X handle, “People are choosing the path of progress and unity over violence. In Narayanpur district, 22 Naxalites with a combined bounty of Rs 37.5 lakh have laid down their arms. These individuals, who had rewards ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 8 lakh, are now stepping away from militancy.”

“Under our administration, 1,476 Maoists have surrendered so far. This reflects the growing impact of our government’s 2025 surrender and rehabilitation policy, along with welfare initiatives that are building trust among tribal communities. Programmes like ‘Niyad Nellnar’ have empowered people to embrace development and return to the mainstream. Our government remains firmly committed to restoring the lives of those who have chosen peace, and we are determined to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026,” CM Sai said.

The surrender was reportedly motivated by growing disillusionment with the Naxalite ideology and internal strife within the organisation.

Many cited the exploitation of tribal communities and the hollow promises of leadership as reasons for abandoning the movement. One of the most prominent figures to surrender was Area Commander Sukhlal, who carried a bounty of eight lakh rupees. He surrendered alongside his wife, also a Naxalite cadre.

The Chhattisgarh government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy played a crucial role in encouraging the move.

Under this initiative, surrendered Naxalites are provided financial assistance, housing, and vocational training to help them reintegrate into society. Each of the 22 individuals received an immediate relief package and will be eligible for further support as per the policy guidelines.

Security forces, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Border Security Force, have intensified operations in Narayanpur, leading to increased pressure on Maoist groups.

The Maad Bachao Abhiyan, aimed at reclaiming the Abujhmad region for its original tribal inhabitants, has also gained momentum with such surrenders. With this latest development, the total number of Maoists who have surrendered in Narayanpur this year has crossed 100.

Officials believe that continued efforts in development, dialogue, and rehabilitation will further weaken the grip of extremist ideology in the region and pave the way for lasting peace.

