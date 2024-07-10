Jharigaon: As many as 23 persons were injured in a clash between two groups of warring villagers over plantation on a forest land at Dhohadakote village under this block in Nabarangpur district, late Monday night. The injured were admitted to the Jharigaon community health centre and their health condition was stated to be stable after primary treatment. Jharigaon police launched an investigation after both the groups filed separate complaints. According to Dhohadakote villagers, they have been carrying out farming in Bangyani jungle for many years after clearing the forest. The dispute arose after the villagers of Naksapadar dug up pits in June on the farmland of one Nila Jani inside the reserve forest. This led to a dispute between the residents of two villages. However, all hell broke loose when the villagers of Naksapadar came on tractors and bikes and attacked the Dhohadakote villagers late Monday night. The Naksapadar villagers barged into houses of villagers and attacked them. Manadhar Jani of Naksapadar village alleged that some residents of Dhohadakote picked up a fight and even assaulted him near Kangra over plantation inside the reserve forest. The Naksapadar villagers had gone to Dhohadakote village for a discussion when the latter attacked them.