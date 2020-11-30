Bhubaneswar: The digital edition of the 23rd Kalinga Book fair 2020 was unveiled Sunday. The opening ceremony was inaugurated by Satkadi Hota former president of Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

On the occasion, Renuka Mishra, Secretary of Kalinga book fair, said that this year the book was organised digitally and students and experts of the state will be discussing on various issue and will review book online till December 8. Until now, more than 2,500 students of different educational Institutes have registered themselves through Google meet.

This apart, various competition such as poetry reading, essay and other contests will be organised everyday. This year a total of 11 books in nine categories have been selected for the annual Kalinga book fair award. The author of these book will be awarded at Sambadik bhawan concluding day December 8, 2020.

Bijaya Mishra, former principal of Ramadevi Womens College said that in today’s time such digital sessions of book reading will be good way to make students attract towards book reading.

On the occasion writer Adhyapak Biswaranjan said Digitalization of book reading is reality and this edition of Kalinga digital book fair is the example of accepting the reality in positive way.