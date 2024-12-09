Baripada: In a significant move, the state government has allotted 24 state-of-the art All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) to the Forest department in Mayurbhanj district with a view to enhance wildlife protection and prevent forest fires across five forest divisions of Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary. The fleet includes Mahindra Thar ATVs, Tata Yodha fire-fighting vehicles, and Tata-410 fire response support vehicles. These vehicles will play a crucial role in safeguarding wildlife and managing forest fires, reports stated. For Baripada Forest Division, one fire-fighting vehicle and a fire response support unit have been provided. Similarly, for the Karanjia Forest Division, the deployment includes an ATV, a Tata Yodha fire-fighting vehicle, and a Tata-410 fire response unit. The Rairangpur Forest Division has also received one fire-fighting vehicle and a fire response unit. The North Similipal Forest Division has been equipped with three ATVs, three Tata Yodha fire-fighting vehicles, and one Tata-410 fire response support unit.

These additions aim to strengthen fire management and wildlife safety measures across the region, the reports added. This comprehensive preparedness underscores the Forest Department’s commitment to preserving biodiversity and mitigating risks to wildlife and natural habitats. Six ATVs, three Tata Yodha fire-fighting vehicles, and one Tata-410 fire-response support unit have been provided for the Similipal South Forest Division. The vehicles have been independently customised and delivered by the manufacturing companies on behalf of the Forest department. Each vehicle features customised sprinkler systems with water storage capacities of 1,000 liters, 500 liters, and 200 liters, respectively. Designed for rugged terrains, the vehicles can navigate steep hills, valleys, muddy paths, and waterlogged areas.

Additionally, they will be used for patrolling to ensure wildlife safety. The Yodha vehicles will be deployed in high fire-risk zones, while the Tata-410 vehicles, with their capacity to carry more personnel and equipment, will be assigned to reach wildfire sites efficiently, reports stated.