Loisingha: With yet another resident from Budhipadar village under Jogisorda panchayat in Loisingha block of Bolangir district being tested positive for coronavirus infection Friday, the sarpanch announced a 24-hour shutdown starting 6am in all the villages under the panchayat.

Sources in the health department said the 24-hour shutdown is to check the spread of coronavirus. It is yet to be ascertained if any family members of the patient came in contact with the patient.

According to a source in the district administration, the fresh COVID-19 patient is a 22 years old man. After his return from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu May 19, he was quarantined in the centre set up in Jogisorda panchayat.

From June 2, the man had been under home isolation. Meanwhile, his swab sample was collected and sent for testing. His report came out to be positive for infection Friday.

Bolangir district health department took the patient out of his house and admitted him into Bolangir COVID-19 hospital.

Prior to this, two COVID-19 patients were detected from the same area.

PNN