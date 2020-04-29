Ayodhya: A bus carrying students from Prayagraj to Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh met with an accident in Ayodhya early Wednesday. Twenty-five students, the bus driver and a police constable were injured.

All the seriously injured have been admitted to the district hospital while others with minor injuries have been discharged after first aid.

According to eye witnesses, the bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in the Bilari area which might have been due to the driver falling asleep at the wheels.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure proper treatment of injured students and also make adequate arrangements for the onward journey of the other students.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Jah and other officials have reached the district hospital and some students have already left on their onward journey.