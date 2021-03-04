Burla: Burla police detained a 25-year-old man who allegedly attempted to rape an eight-year-old girl at VIMSAR, Burla in Sambalpur district Wednesday evening.

According to reports, an elderly woman from Jharsuguda district was admitted to the hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynecology ward of the hospital. Wednesday evening the patient’s minor granddaughter was present with her as attendant.

It was when the girl went to the hospital’s toilet to attend nature’s call that the man, who was at the hospital as an attendant of a patient, followed her. He attempted to rape her in the toilet. However, the girl managed to escape from the toilet. Later when her mother arrived she narrated everything before her.

Hearing everything from her daughter, the victim’s mother filed a report at the Burla police station. The police have registered a case and detained the youth.

A detailed investigation is underway.

PNN