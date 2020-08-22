A 25-year-old woman from Hyderabad in Telangana has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by as many as 139 people over the past several years following which a case was registered.

The woman has named student leaders, PA to politicians, lawyers, media professionals, businessmen, and others in her complaint. The woman filed a complaint at the Panjagutta police station.

Based on the complaint, a 42-page FIR was registered by the police. The woman was sent for a medical examination.

The 25-year-old woman, who was divorced within a year of her marriage, said in her complaint that she was married in 2009 and soon after, 20 persons, including some family members, s*xually harassed her.

After her divorce, the woman went to her parents’ house to continue her studies. Later, a number of people s*xually assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she approached the police.

She also alleged that on several occasions, she was inflicted with cigarette injuries. She further said due to fear and panic and threats from the accused, there was a delay in filing the police complaint, police said.

Following the complaint, a case under relevant IPC sections and under relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered on Thursday and the FIR runs into 42 pages.

An investigation has been initiated into the case.