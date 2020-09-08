New Delhi: If there is one movie that has immensely influenced styling in the Hindi film industry, it would be Rangeela according to fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is happy that the outfits he created for lead star Urmila Matondkar continue to be popular even after 25 years. Manish Malhotra was looking back at the fashion moment that the film would become for young aspiring women. Malhotra said it was the coming together of ‘creative forces’ that gave styling a strong standing.

“The film’s success and the popularity of Urmila’s look really stamped the fact in giving credence to styling in movies. Directors then started allocating decent budgets on styling. They understood the importance of styling in the whole narration of the script. After Rangeela, styling saw a great impetus in contemporary films. I’m happy to have started this trend,” Malhotra told this agency.

Rangeela released September 8, 1995. It was a Ram Gopal Varma film which featured Urmila as a backup dancer with dreams of Bollywood. She had Aamir Khan as her streetwise but emotional ‘tapori’ friend. The film also featured Jackie Shroff as a famous movie star.

From its story, music to its costumes, the film is considered a game changer for realistically portraying the conflicts of an aspiration and confident middle class woman.

“A film is the vision of the director and it was also all of us coming together. Ram Gopal Verma is a visionary director and Urmila was willing to work hard and bring change for herself. I also wanted to fulfil that vision, so it was a coming together of strong creative forces,” the designer said.

Malhotra started his career as a model, but made a switch to costume styling in early 1990s. Prior to his work on Rangeela, he had styled for blockbusters like Waqt Hamara Hai, Gumrah and Yeh Dillagi.

The 53-year-old couturier said he went to Hyderabad to meet Varma. He said he was completely ‘blown away’ to have a filmmaker narrating him the complete subject.

“I remember what he narrated was exactly what he made. Urmila also worked really hard during the fittings, discussions and the entire process. We all worked with our heart and soul which made the film really special,” informed Malhotra.

The success of the film and the popularity of the fashion trends the movie established saw ‘Filmfare Awards’ introduce a new category. It was for costume designing and Malhotra was the first-recipient.

The movie was a career-changing experience for many bigwigs of the Indian film industry. It strengthened Urmila’s position as a versatile performer, revamped Aamir’s image. Rangeela also gave a new direction to Shroff’s career. Let’s not forget Rangeela marked the debut of music composer AR Rahman in Hindi movies.

The soundtrack of the movie is as iconic as the film itself. It is still considered as one of the best works of the Oscar-winning maestro.

But what added on to the beauty of the songs was Malhotra’s modern and minimal clothing. It could be the chiffon sarees in ‘Hai Rama’, or the tangerine skater dress in ‘Tanha Tanha’. Then there was the pleated skirts and boyfriend shorts in ‘Rangeela Re’ or the Chaplinesque look in ‘Kya Kare Kya Na Kare’.

Malhotra this year completed 30 years in costume designing. He is also celebrating 15 years of his eponymous label. For him working on one of the most fashionable Hindi movies was a magical experience. He called the experience where everybody aimed to achieve a ‘larger goal’.

“It was the coming together of a team which was charged with enthusiasm and passion. Everyone at that point, worked unanimously towards a larger goal – the movie,” he said.