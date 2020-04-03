New Delhi: With a total of 259 people testing positive from Nizamuddin Markaz, the coronavirus tally of Delhi reached 384 Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

“One more from death has been reported in Delhi. So far five deaths have been reported. The one death in the last 24 hours is also from the Markaz.” Kejriwal said the patient tally Thursday was 293.

“In the last 24 hours, 91 new cases have been reported. The number may look worrisome. But coronavirus is not spreading locally.”

He said among the patients, 58 patients have foreign travel history and 38 have contact history, and are family of those travelling from abroad.

“On the other hand, 259 from Markaz have tested positive. Only two patients are on ventilator while others are stable, he said. “We are well prepared to deal with the increase in numbers.”