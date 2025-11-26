New Delhi: Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, terming it an “attack on humanity”. He expressed Israel’s commitment to working with India to defeat terrorism in all its forms.

In a video message shared on X, Azar stated that the attack targeted people of every community, nationality and every faith. He stated that Israel understands the pain of losing innocent lives to terrorism and fighting back with courage, clarity and determination.

On the anniversary of horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack , we 🇮🇱honour the victims, salute the heroes, and stand with the people of 🇮🇳India 💔

Terrorism can never break our spirit.

“Today, as India marks the anniversary of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I and the people of Israel, stand with you, the people of India, just as we did on that dark day and every year since. 26/11 was not only an attack on Mumbai, it was an attack on humanity,” Azar said.

“It targeted people of every community, every nationality, every faith, Indians and Israelis alike. Unfortunately, Israel knows this pain. We know what it means to lose innocent lives to terrorism. And we know what it means to fight back with courage, clarity, and determination,” he added.

Azar further mentioned that the shared experiences of India and Israel are what form the foundation of the “deep and enduring partnership”.

“Today, we remember the victims of 26/11. We honour the brave officers, security forces, and first responders who protected the city with extraordinary sacrifice, and we stand in solidarity with the families whose lives were forever changed,” he said.

Stressing that Israel “is and will always remain” committed to working with India to defeat terrorism in all its forms, the Israeli envoy said, “As we remember 26/11, we reaffirm our shared values, freedom, democracy, and the unwavering belief that life must always triumph over hate. India, you are not alone. Israel stands with you today, always.”

Earlier, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou paid tribute to the terror attacks’ victims, while reaffirming France’s condemnation of terrorism and expressing support to India in fighting terrorism.

“Mumbai Attacks 26/11: As we mark 17 years since these horrific attacks, France honours the memory of the victims. France reaffirms its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism, and stands together with India in combating this scourge,” Mathou posted on X.

The 26/11 attacks, also known as the 2008 Mumbai attacks, were a series of 12 coordinated terrorist attacks that took place from November 26 to 29 and were carried out by 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror organisation.

Multiple locations in South Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House, Colaba Causeway and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, were targeted during the terror attacks.

A total of 175 people died, including nine out of the 10 attackers, 26 foreign nationals and 20 security force personnel. One of the attackers, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive and later executed.

