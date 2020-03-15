Koraput: At least 26 labourers were rescued in Koraput district when they were allegedly being trafficked to Hyderabad on promise of a better livelihood, officials said Sunday.

While 14 of them hail from Nabarangpur district, two are from Kalahandi and the rest from the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh, Prasana Kumar Panigrahi, Koraput district labour officer, said.

“Acting on a tip-off a rad was conducted after which the labourers were rescued from a bus which was on its way to Hyderabad from Umerkote in Nabarangpur. The bus was stopped and searched at Jeypore,” Panigrahi informed.

“We conduct awareness campaigns at panchayat and block levels regularly against illegal labour migration. We urge people to inform the local police station or officials of the labour department before migrating to other places in search of work, but they seldom listen to us,” added Panigrahi.

The agent, who was allegedly taking the labourers to Hyderabad, however, fled the spot. Panigrahi informed that a search has been launched for him and he will be arrested shortly.

PNN & Agencies