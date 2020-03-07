Kendrapara: A supply department team led by CSO Rajanikanta Dash Thursday conducted a raid on the business premises of Ramesh Chandra Parida, a broker of Deypur, under Sadar police station and seized 265 quintals of paddy from his possession.

According to Dash, acting on a direction of District Collector Samarth Verma that a broker purchased paddy below MSP from farmers and sell the produce in other district, a team led by him conducted a raid on his business premises of a broker in Deypur.

Upon inquiry, it was found that there was distress sale of paddy. The team seized 265.20 quintals of paddy that were packed in 377 polythene bags. “I will file an FIR in the court of district magistrate against the broker for encouraging distress sale of paddy” said Dash. Paddy distress sale allegations are coming in from other parts of the district. The supply team will organise surprise raids in other parts of the district as well, stated Dash,