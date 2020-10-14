Bhubaneswar: As many as 267 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Wednesday.

While 71 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 196 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 342 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 14th Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/TlxJPzsbF7 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 14, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 26,283 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 22,867 have recovered. While there are 3,272 active cases, 123 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,59,541 with the detection of 2,604 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,072. The state’s quarantine centres reported 1,511 infections and the remaining cases were detected during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 42,167 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 38.78 lakh.