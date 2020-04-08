Sakhigopal: Amid the lockdown, at least 26,700 families of 24 panchayats under Satyabadi block in Puri district have availed financial assistance of Rs 1,000 from the state govt Wednesday.

People registered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) have availed the assistance, reports said. The beneficiaries were given the amount at their homes. Officials visited their homes and distributed the money.

The PEO and JRS of the respective panchayats, went to the PDS beneficiaries and provided assistance, BDO Saroj Kumar Dutt informed.

“The Government of Odisha, in exercise of powers conferred under section 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, has framed the Odisha COVID-19 Regulation, 2020 for prevention and containment of coronavirus disease, 2019 (COVID-19). Therefore, now, under Section 2 of the aforesaid Act and the regulations, the Government of Odisha empowers all collector and district magistrates, all municipal commissioners, all EOs of ULBs, as the case may be, for home delivery of Pension and PDS to beneficiaries,” the notification issued by the department reads.

“Arrangements shall be made keeping the social distancing guidelines in mind. If necessary, field staff of various departments in the district may be utilized,” it further adds.

PNN