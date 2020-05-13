Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Wednesday said that 27 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

“Another 27 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged. They include 9 from Balasore, 8 from Bhubaneswar, 4 from Bhadrak, 2 each from Ganjam and Sundargarh. One each from Koraput and Keonjhar. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 143,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department.

Another 27 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged. They include:

9 from Balasore

8 from Bhubaneswar

4 from Bhadrak

2 each from Ganjam and Sundergarh

One each from Koraput and Keonjhar. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 143. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 13, 2020

According to state government data as of Wednesday, 538 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 392 cases are active, 143 have recovered and three persons have died. While two of the deceased belong to Khurdha district, the other belongs to Ganjam.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in the day, 101 people tested positive for the deadly disease in the state.