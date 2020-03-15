Bhadrak: As many as 27 child labourers, including 16 girls and 11 boys were rescued by police from Jitanaga village under Bhadrak police limits of this district Saturday night.

Acting on a tip-off, police officials conducted a raid on a house and rescued the children. They had been kept at the house to be sent to a neighbouring state in a group where they were supposed to work as bonded labourers, a source said.

The police arrested a woman agent in this connection.

Most of the rescued child labourers are residents of Balasore locality, it was learnt.

