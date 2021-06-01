Angul: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated Tuesday a 270-bed Covid-19 care centre at a steel plant in this district. Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das was also present on the occasion.

The Covid-19 care centre set up inside the plant is equipped with 270 oxygen-supported beds. Among them are 10 non- invasive ventilation beds and five ICU beds with ventilators, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said in a statement.

JSPL managing director VR Sharma said that there are plans to expand the capacity of the Covid-care centre to 400 beds by July.

Inaugurating the centre, Pradhan appreciated JSPL’s support to the government in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The steel minister thanked the company for supplying liquid medical oxygen to various hospitals across India, according to the statement.

Das too thanked JSPL for its efforts to extend oxygen, medical treatment and livelihood support for the local community to fight the pandemic.

“I hope this Covid-19 care centre will efficiently serve the needs of people of Angul and support the government in fighting the global pandemic,” JSPL chairperson Naveen Jindal who was present on the occasion said.