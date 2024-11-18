Sambalpur: Ainthapali police Sunday seized 28 stolen two-wheelers from Jaranga forest under Jujumura police limits in this district and arrested two persons in this connection, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra said during a presser at the police station Sunday morning. The accused were identified as Ramkumar Panda, 32, a resident of Bagabara village under Biramaharajpur police station in Sonepur district and Sardul Gaigoria, 39, a resident of Digi village under Manamunda police limits in Boudh district. Ramkumar works as a conductor, Mishra said. Dheeraj Kumar Pujari of Jagannath Colony filed a complaint alleging theft of his scooter (OD-15-KQ-4169) from near the colony park November 9 following which a case (No380) was registered under Section 379(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation started.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused were roaming near Ainthapali bus stand with the stolen scooter, sub-inspector Niladri Biswal, the investigating officer of the case, along with his team, reached the spot and apprehended the accused with the stolen scooter. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have stolen the scooter. It was revealed that the two had met earlier while being lodged in Birmaharajpur Jail. Preliminary investigations indicated that both are professional bike lifters. Based on their statements, the police recovered 28 stolen bikes hidden in Jarang forest in Jujumura. The accused were operating a bike theft syndicate, stealing bikes and hiding them in the forest before selling them at very low prices.