Cuttack: Athagarh Police detained a man Friday morning for allegedly abducting and raping a 29-year-old woman for five days in Choudwar area of Cuttack district.

The victim was rescued by the police and sent to a local hospital for medical examination. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Barik of Kantol village in the district.

The incident came to light after the victim’s mother lodged a missing complaint with Athagarh police, June 18. The victim had not returned home after going outside to attend nature’s call.

After being rescued, the victim revealed that she was kidnapped by Barik. The next morning, she found herself in a confined room in Agrahat area under Choudwar police limits.

The youth allegedly raped her for five days in the closed room and offered to marry her. He reportedly threatened to kill her if she denied his proposal.

Based on the complaint, police had started investigation with the help of Choudwar police. During investigation, the police came to know about her whereabouts before raiding a house in Agrahat area and rescuing the victim from a confined room.

The accused, who was present inside the room, was also caught during the raid.

PNN