Auckland: Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor smashed half-centuries to power New Zealand to a competitive 273 for eight in the second ODI of the three-match series at Eden Park here Saturday.

Put in to bat, Guptill scored a run-a-ball 79 and along with opening partner Herny Nicholls (41) and shared a 93-run partnership. The hosts, however, suffered a collapse, losing five wickets for 26 runs to slip to 197 for 8 at one stage.

Yuzvendra Chahal (3/58) claimed three wickets, Shardul Thakur (2/60) took two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (1/35) picked up one and effected a run-out to put the hosts in a spot of bother in the middle. Ross Taylor’s brilliance though saw them post a respectable score.

Taylor, who had scored a century in the first ODI, played an unbeaten knock of 73 off 74 balls and added 76 runs with debutant Kyle Jamieson (25 not out) to take New Zealand past the 250-mark.

Earlier, India made two changes, bringing in Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand, on the other hand, handed ODI debut to Kyle Jamieson, the country’s tallest bowler standing at six-feet-eight-inches. He replaced spinner Ish Sodhi, while Mark Chapman came in for Mitchell Santner in the playing XI.

New Zealand are leading the series 1-0 lead after claiming a four-wicket win in the first ODI.

Brief Score:

New Zealand 273/8 in 50 overs (Martin Guptill 79, Ross Taylor 73; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/58) va India.

PTI