Cuttack: The second phase of the eviction drive for the beautification and expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital here started from Wednesday.

Sources said that the dwellers who had opposed a similar eviction drive launched earlier were seen cooperating with the civic body and police officials.

The demolition work will be carried out from Matrubhawan to Ranihat as there will be a 3-lane road on both sides of the Taladanda Canal.

In the first phase, it has been extended from Jobra to Ranihat. The evicted people from 95 houses were being shifted to Jagatpur area. This apart the families evicted have been provided with Rs 50, 000 each as compensation.

The second phase of the eviction drive has been started as the road from Matrubhawan to Ranihat required to be widened. Many shops in the area have been evicted.

The eviction was carried out with deployment of heavy police force to avoid any disturbances. Notably, the eviction drive will be carried out in three phases to clear the SCBMCH area from encroachment.

The survey regarding the third phase of the demolition drive has already been completed by the district administration.

