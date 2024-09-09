Puri: More than 30 people turned up to participate in the second heritage walk, organised by Puri Heritage Walks (PHW), in Pilgrim Town Sunday. The participants from Puri, Konark, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack assembled at Gundicha Temple in the morning. After offering puja before Mundia Maraa Patita Pavana and Mundia Maraa Mahavir on the temple premises, they went to Yajnya Nrusingha Temple. Heritage expert Sidharth Acharya narrated the importance of Nrusingha Upasana in Jagannath culture and historical as well as architectural aspects of the temple.

He also spoke on the heritage and legends associated with Indradyumna Sarovar, Neelakantheswar Temple, Gopinath Temple and Siddha Mahavir Temple. Another heritage expert Ashoka Nayak spoke about the importance of Pancha Tirtha in Puri and the role of Indradyumna Sarovar in it. Then the group visited Indradyumna Sarovar, Neelakantheswar Temple and Gopinath Temple. After they were briefed about the iconography, the participants visited Siddha Mahavir Temple.

Following this, the group went to heritage expert Krushna Chandra Mishra’s residence. They listened to his talk on Indian heritage and sculptures of Jagannath Temple at Mrutyunjay Temple on the premises. Mishra was felicitated by heritage expert and advisor of PHW Debi Prasanna Nanda, conveners Sanjay Kumar Baral, Biswaranjan Dehury and Kumar Aurojyoti. The walk concluded with the participants taking Prasad to the Siddha Mahavir Temple.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP