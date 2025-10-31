Melbourne: Australia captain Mitchell Starc won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second T20 International here Friday.

India are playing an unchanged side while Australia have replaced Josh Philippe with Matthew Short.

The first T20I of the match-five series in Canberra was abandoned due to rain.

Teams:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.