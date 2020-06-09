Jaipur: Beware, the second wave of locust attacks are coming. Yes there is a strong possibility of locust attacks in India once again. The Centre’s ‘Locust Warning Organisation’ will press into service 25 drones as the threat increases. It will also buy 60 vehicle-mounted insecticide spraying machines to counter the attack of locust swarms.

Chances of second attack

Authorities are worried that millions of locusts may enter India along with monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea to destroy kharif crops.

“The locust swarms may attack in late June and early July. Locust swarms will come towards India from African countries along with monsoon winds rising from the Arabian Sea. They will cause severe damage to crops,” said KL Gurjar. He is the deputy director of the Faridabad-based ‘Locust Warning Organisation’ (LWO).

Gurjar warned that summer and rainy weather is favourable for locusts. “They move from one place to another during this time, travelling 150km in a single day,” Gurjar informed.

First attack

India faced a locust attack last month and the swarms reached this city for the first time. Swarms of locusts travelled through several areas of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The swarms entered Rajasthan in April from Pakistan and then spread to areas across the western states, helped by strong winds.

Gurjar said the LWO is making full preparations at its level. “For the first time, a team of 25 drones is being prepared to fight the locust swarms. The drones will be ready in a day or two and will spray insecticides. Apart from this, the organisation will get 60 more vehicle-mounted sprayers by the end of this month,” Gurjar informed.

Preparations on to tackle 2nd attack

Rajasthan Agriculture Commissioner Dr Omprakash said that they are preparing for locust invasions based on information received from United Nations (UN). “The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation is predicting that grasshoppers will come. So we have made full preparations,” stated Omprakash.

Approximately 800 tractor-mounted sprayers are already in use to tackle the locust menace, the minister said. “There is no dearth of resources to counter-attack locust swarms. The Rajasthan government has already given about Rs 6.5 crore to the districts. The department has asked for around Rs 4 crore additionally,” said Omprakash.