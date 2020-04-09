Bhubaneswar: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, approximately 3.3 crore beneficiaries, covered under Food Security Schemes, have been provided 5.65 lakh million tonnes (MT) rice and wheat in advance for the month of April, May, and June, Odisha government’s chief spokesperson on coronavirus -19, Subroto Bagchi said Thursday.

As coronavirus is on the rise in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier appealed to people in the state to implement the lockdown seriously and protect their families. District administration officials are also continuously stressing on the importance of social distancing and these guidelines are being strictly adhered to during supply of materials through the public distribution system (PDS). Senior citizens and the physically challenged are getting all essential commodities at their doorsteps. Shops are also regularly being monitored to keep prices under control.

PNN