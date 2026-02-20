Kesinga: A report published in OrissaPOST February 3, highlighting delays in paddy procurement in Kesinga block of Kalahandi district, has spurred prompt action as authorities lifted more than 3.59 lakh quintal paddy from 8,019 farmers.

According to the office of the Regulated Market Committee (RMC), 3,59,512 quintal paddy has been procured from 15 mandis operating under seven Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) in the block as of Thursday.

Earlier, farmers had been forced to guard their harvested paddy day and night under the open sky in cold conditions due to delays in the lifting of paddy. According to the procurement details available from various PACS, 52,551 quintal paddy have been procured from 1,036 farmers at one mandi under Gokuleswar PACS, while 294.24 quintals remain to be lifted. Similarly, 47,262.40 quintal paddy has been procured from 98 farmers across three mandis under Kashrupada PACS, while 522.87 quintals are still lying at the mandis.

In Kandel PACS, 43,880.34 quintal paddy has been lifted from 1,098 farmers from three mandis, while 107.65 quintals remain to be procured.

Similarly, across two mandis under Kesinga PACS, 20,621.44 quintals have been procured from 514 farmers, with 299.44 quintals yet to be lifted. In total, around 2,000 quintal of paddy is still lying in seven PACS awaiting procurement.

At the paddy procurement centre under the Pastikudi PACS, 46,619.08 quintal of paddy has been procured from 1,051 farmers. Another 204.59 quintals remain at the mandi. Similarly, at three procurement centres under the Tundla PACS, 70,659.66 quintals have been lifted from 1,664 farmers, while 526.93 quintals are still lying at the mandis.

Under the Utkal PACS, 77,917.92 quintals have been procured from 1,670 farmers at two mandis. However, 482.92 quintal paddy is yet to be lifted. According to the Kesinga RMC, 2,438.64 quintal paddy procured from 8,019 farmers across 15 mandis was yet to be lifted as of Thursday. When contacted, Kesinga RMC secretary Jyoti Ranjan Dash said some paddy was lifted from Kikia and Pastikudi Thursday. He added that all pending stocks at seven PACS are expected to be cleared within the week.