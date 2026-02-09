Bhawanipatna: Living atop an inaccessible hill bereft of basic amenities, hope is finally in sight for eight tribal families of Kunnakadu village under Trilochanpur panchayat in Kalahandi district’s Lanjigarh block.

The tribal households, initially reluctant to leave their ancestral land, are set to be relocated from the Niyamgiri hilltop to a safer and more accessible settlement under a government housing initiative.

First, Kalahandi District Collector Pawar Sachin Prakash Saturday visited the remote village situated at an elevation of nearly 1,200 feet after taking up a difficult trek along a rugged hilly terrain.

Kunnakadu, home to eight tribal families, has remained cut off from basic civic amenities for decades.

The village has no road connectivity, electricity or tube well, forcing residents to climb nearly 900 feet daily to fetch drinking water from a hill stream.

Medical emergencies are particularly challenging due to the lack of access to health facilities. Earlier efforts by the block administration to relocate the families were unsuccessful, as villagers were reluctant to leave their ancestral land, fearing the displeasure of traditional deities.

Renewed efforts in 2024 by Lanjigarh Block Development Officer (BDO) Shashank Patra and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Tapas Sahu helped build trust, eventually leading the villagers to agree to move downhill.

Land was identified about 1,200 feet below the village for the construction of eight houses under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana December 4, 2024.

The Collector had earlier performed the bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking rituals) for the project, earning wide appreciation.

During his latest visit, the Collector inspected the ongoing construction and then trekked further uphill to interact directly with the villagers.

Discussions focused on ensuring safe drinking water supply, improving livelihoods, building access roads connecting the old village to the new settlement, and constructing two check dams from the Niyamgiri stream to support drinking water and irrigation.

Pawar also visited Phuldumer village under the same panchayat, where 12 tribal houses under the scheme are nearing completion at Niyamgiri Nagar.

The Collector was accompanied by IAS probationer Animesh Pradhan, BDO Shashank Patra, District Rural Housing Project Director Amulya Baul, Junior Engineer Kahnu Tudu and Panchayat Executive Officer Tapas Sahu and others.

The relocation is expected to provide the tribal families with improved access to health care, safe drinking water, electricity and education, significantly improving their quality of life while integrating them into the development mainstream.