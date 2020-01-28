New Delhi: Three Delhi-NCR residents with a travel history to China have been kept under observation in an isolation ward at RML Hospital for here possible exposure to the deadly novel coronavirus, officials said.

The three — all men aged between 24 and 48 — were admitted Monday and their samples have been sent for testing to ICMR-NIV laboratory in Pune, said Minakshi Bhardwaj, the hospital’s medical superintendent. While two of the men are residents of Delhi, one hails from NCR.

All the three patients have respiratory problems like cold and cough along with fever and they self-reported at the designated health facility to deal with such cases.

According to Bhardwaj, two of the patients had returned from China about a week ago while the other about a month back. They came from Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzou in China. At home, they complained of mild cough and cold and thereafter approached the hospital, informed Bharadwaj.

“We are completely ready for such cases. We have eight beds in our isolation ward which can be increased if a need arises. We are following all infection control practices and using protective equipment while dealing with the suspected cases,” Bhardwaj said.

Till Monday, 33,552 passengers arriving in India from China in 155 flights have been screened. As per the data received January 14, a total of 17 samples have been received by the ICMR-NIV lab, out of which 14 have been found negative.

Several people have been kept under observation in several states including Kerala, Kolkata and Maharashtra following screening for a possible exposure to respiratory virus, which has spread in China.

The Centre has stepped up vigil in areas bordering Nepal in view of a confirmed case of novel coronavirus (nCoV) detected there.

Earlier Saturday, the PMO has reviewed India’s preparedness to deal with any situation amid mounting global concerns over rising cases in China. More than 100 people have died in China due to the virus which spread after breaking out in the city of Wuhan.

A 24×7 NCDC Call Centre (+91-11-23978046) has been made operational to monitor the list of contacts furnished by the Ministry of External Affairs, provide details of district and state surveillance officers to those who seek them, and in case of any clinical query, direct the concerned to the relevant Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) officer.

Thermal screening is being done at seven designated airports – New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kochi.

