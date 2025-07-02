Mumbai: In a case that blurs the lines of trust and authority, a 40-year-old teacher from a prominent Mumbai school has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student after allegedly grooming him with anti-anxiety pills, alcohol, and psychological manipulation.

The accused, a married English teacher and mother, reportedly exploited her position to isolate the minor, taking him to secluded spots and luxury hotels under the guise of mentorship before assaulting him repeatedly over a year.

According to Mumbai Police, the teacher first took notice of the boy while preparing for a school dance event in December 2023. Over the following weeks, she allegedly made sexual advances, which the student initially resisted. When he began avoiding her, she enlisted the help of a female friend, who is not associated with the school, to persuade him.

The school has not yet issued a statement.

“The accomplice told the boy that relationships between older women and younger men were ‘common’ and that he and the teacher were ‘meant for each other,’” said a police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity. Once the student agreed to meet, the teacher allegedly took him in her sedan to isolated locations, where she forced herself on him.

Investigators say the teacher gave the teenager anti-anxiety medication when he showed signs of distress after the assaults. Later, she allegedly plied him with alcohol before taking him to five-star hotels in South Mumbai and near the airport, where she coerced him into sexual acts.

The student’s family grew suspicious after noticing drastic changes in his behaviour. Initially, they hesitated to report the abuse, hoping the teacher would stop once he graduated. However, when she continued harassing him even after he left school — contacting him through a domestic helper — they approached the police.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act (sections related to penetrative sexual assault and aggravated assault), along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act. The teacher’s car has been seized, and her accomplice has also been charged.

