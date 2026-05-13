Raipur/Bijapur: The security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur District have delivered a staggering blow to the logistical and financial backbone of the Naxalite movement following a series of high-stakes joint operations.

In a coordinated effort involving the Bijapur Police, District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, CoBRA, and the CRPF, teams successfully uncovered hidden Maoist dumps containing massive quantities of cash, lethal weaponry, and explosives.

During the most recent phase of this operation, security personnel recovered Rs 65.52 lakh in cash alongside a sophisticated arsenal of 32 weapons, which included light machine guns, self-loading rifles, and carbines.

This success is part of a much larger, sustained campaign that has seen the recovery of assets totalling over Rs 20 crore since the beginning of 2024, including a significant cache of gold valued at nearly Rs 13 crore.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav highlighted that these operations are being driven by the strategic objective of the Indian and Chhattisgarh governments to declare Bijapur a Naxal-free zone.

The discovery of these hidden caches was made possible through an intensified intelligence network and the growing cooperation of local villagers, who provided crucial information regarding hideouts tucked away in the inaccessible terrains of the National Park area and the Kavargutta forests.

Beyond the weaponry, the teams also seized and safely disposed of 140 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and urea, materials intended for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices.

This disruption has severely compromised the insurgents’ ability to procure weapons and maintain their supply lines, marking a pivotal achievement in the broader effort to restore peace to the region. The statistics from the 2025 to 2026 period underscore the effectiveness of this ongoing pressure, with a total of 461 weapons recovered in the district during this timeframe alone.

Since the start of 2024, the security forces have neutralised 234 Maoists and facilitated the rehabilitation of over 1,000 individuals, further signalling a shift towards stability and development. By dismantling these strategic reserves of cash and equipment, the joint forces have not only weakened the operational capacity of the Naxalites but have also reinforced the security apparatus across remote regions.

Local authorities continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, as the district moves steadily towards its goal of ending the insurgency through a combination of tactical precision and community trust.