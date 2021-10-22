Dibrugarh (Assam): Three Assam Rifles personnel have been arrested here along with a civilian for their involvement with a drug trafficking racket. Police said heroin worth over Rs 1 crore has been recovered from them, a senior police officer said Friday. Two vehicles and cash were also seized during raids, he added.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bitul Chetia said the raids were carried out Thursday based on intelligence inputs on delivery of a drug consignment from Dimapur in Nagaland to Tinsukia district of Assam.

Accordingly, the police set up a check post at the Jokai reserve forest area and managed to intercept a vehicle with four persons, Chetia informed.

“We brought all four of them to Dibrugarh sadar police station and, after preliminary interrogation, came to know that another vehicle loaded with drugs is parked at Dergaon in Jorhat district, inside the Police Training College there,” the ASP explained.

A team, led by Chetia, seized the vehicle from Police Training College at Dergaon, in another operation the same night, and recovered from it 269gm of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in international market.

“We have also seized uniforms of Assam Rifles and Rs 48,000 in cash from them. All three personnel were posted in Dimapur Transit Camp of Assam Rifles, Kohima division,” Chetia said. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway, he added.