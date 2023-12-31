Berhampur: The Government Railway Police (GRP) here recovered three dead bodies on railway tracks in separate locations in the last 48 hours. The first body was recovered near Chhatrapur railway station Friday. The deceased was identified as Tanmaya Mallick, 35, of Badhuan village under Basudevpur police limits in Bhadrak district.

Police recovered his mobile phone from his pocket and informed his family members. The brother of the deceased Sashanka Sekhar Mallick reached MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and identified the body. Sources said, Tanmaya had gone to Angul in Andhra Pradesh for the job. While returning to Bhadrak by Antyodaya Express, he was standing near the door and accidentally fell from the train and died. Police seized the body and registered a case (90/23) of unnatural death.

Similarly, the second body was recovered from Khodasingi railway track near Berhampur Saturday. The deceased was identified as K Gourishankar Reddy, 58, a resident of Dura village under Gopalpur police limits in Ganjam district. He was working as a clerk at Malkangiri collectorate. He went to Bhubaneswar over some work and spoke to his family members December 28. Police also recovered a train ticket from his pocket. The body was identified by his brother K Mohan Reddy. It is suspected that he accidentally fell from the train and died.

A case (91/23) of unnatural death has been registered by the police in this regard. Another body was recovered from a railway track between Chhatrapur and Ganjam. The approximate age of the deceased might be 40-42, the police said. A case (92/23) of unnatural death was registered by the police. However, the identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet and the body has been kept in the morgue, police said.