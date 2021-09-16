Jajpur/Bari: Standing crops over 48, 292 hectares of farmland were destroyed after three breaches occurred on the Brahmani river embankment under Bari block in Jajpur district following heavy rainfall, a report said Wednesday.

The breaches have occurred at Sahupada sluice, Mayapada Mirzapur and Bandhadiha gheri embankments near Matiapada. As a result, over 48,292 hectares of farmlands have been inundated, Akshaya Kumar Mallick, additional district magistrate (ADM) of Jajpur, said.

Moreover, 92,802 people in 724 villages under 184 panchayats and Vyasanagar Municipality have been seriously affected by incessant rainfall over last three days.

However, government officials are yet to reach the spot and provide relief to the marooned residents. The district recorded 5.77 mm of rainfall during last 24 hours.

Locals said that in reality five breaches have occurred within one km range of the south embankment of the Brahmani. The breach on the river embankment after the 2020 flood has endangered the lives and livelihood of residents in riparian villages.

The 2020 flood is stated to be the biggest flood in two decades. The reoccurrence of a breach is stated to be a major development after the 2020 flood. There were 25 breaches on the river embankment during 2020 flood.

Lack of maintenance of the embankments has led to reoccurrence of breaches. Locals alleged flood occurs year after year due to apathetic attitude of political representatives and the district administration.

They claimed that the state government had sanctioned Rs 72 crore in 2011-12 for construction of a gheri embankment in Bari block but it is yet to get completed.

The district administration in coordination with the water resources department had spent around Rs 12.39 crore in repairing of 25 breaches on the river embankment after 2020.

However, a fresh breach on the river embankment has surprised many. Over 50,000 people in Sahupada, Dharpur, Isanpur, Balia, Swainkhanda, Bandhadiha and Jhalpada panchayats of Bari and Rasulpur block have been marooned.

Ripe paddy crops in Udayanathpur, Ratalanga, Bodua, Arangabad, Rampha, Balibila, Anyaspur and Kalamatia panchayats have been damaged due to submergence.

Communications on Bari-Kalamatia road near the Sai temple to the left of the river has been cut off with floodwaters over three feet overflowing on the road.

It is expected that the flood situation might not deteriorate as water in the river is receding at Jenapur. The floodwater in Brahmani was overflowing at 66.70 feet against the danger mark of 67 feet at Jenapur by Wednesday.

However, it was flowing at 68.10 feet above the danger mark of 67 feet, by 10 pm Tuesday night. The narrow gheri embankment is stated to be the reason behind the occurrence of breach on the river embankment.

Swirling floodwaters in the river have left the residents panicky in riparian villages. According to reports available from the district administration, over 58,800 people of 67 villages have been marooned due to the flood while 410 persons have been rehabilitated in six rescue centres.

Two teams of fire personnel and 12 medical teams have been deployed for relief and rescue measures. Incessant rainfall has washed away 27 roads disrupting communications in the area.

When contacted, Debashis Pattnaik, executive engineer of Jaraka water resources division, said preparations are afoot for repairing of the embankments after receding of the flood water.

Massive flood likely in Subarnarekha –

Jaleswar: Even as rains have lashed upstream areas of the Subarnarekha river, a massive flood situation is looming large on the downstream area like Jaleswar and Basta in Balasore.

Over last four days, the upstream area received 990 mm rainfall. The water level at Rajghat has increased Wednesday. Many panchayats under Jaleswar were waterlogged. It is said that the water level in Subarnarekha will cross the danger mark by the midnight.

Meanwhile, seven gates of Chandil dam were opened Wednesday while seven gates of Galudihi gates were opened. Sources in the Central Water Commission said flood is most likely to hit Subarnarekah river. It flowed at 9.45 meter at Rajghat.

Rivers in Mayurbhanj in spate –

Kuamara: Amid heavy rain, Gangahar river in Mayurbhanj district is in spate flooding large tracts of riparian pockets under Gopabandhunagar block. Water level in other rivers in the district is increasing.

As floodwater flows 2 ft above Kauara-Badasahi road, communication to various parts of the block has been affected amid the ongoing rain in the upstream area. Floodwater is also flowing over Domuhani bridge.

Similarly, Naluha river was full to its brim and the water level is increasing. Water level in Deo river is also on the rise. Floodwater flowed 3 ft above the Jamghar bridge near Kainsari village.

Tangana river also flooded many areas, disrupting communication to Udala, Gopabandhunagar, Jaipur and Berhampur.

Many villages in Nilagiri waterlogged –

Sajanagad/Bhadrak: Following heavy rains over three days, Sona river has swelled, leaving scores of areas waterlogged in Balasore. This situation has cropped up after release of water from Sunei dam in Mayurbhanj district.

Many villages under Nilagiri block have remained cut off from the rest of the world. Villages in Badia, Ayodhya, Karanjia, Sansapal, Sangairi, Todapada, Junakoili and Khadapadia panchayats were surrounded by floodwaters.

There has been no communication to Badia and Kolhapal village. An embankment of Jambujhari dam got breached in Mahisapat panchayat.

Dambarughati has been waterlogged. People of the village have taken shelter at safe place. Officials will visit the affected areas and provide relief to the affected people, it was said.

Reports from Bhadrak said that Baitarani river is still flowing over the danger mark while hectares of farmlands have been inundated in the district.

PNN