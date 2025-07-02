Keonjhar: At least three persons were killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rain while extracting manganese illegally from a mine in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place at a manganese mine near Bichakundi Dalpahar under Joda police limits when some people were illegally extracting minerals from the manganese mine Tuesday, they said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Western Range, Brijesh Kumar Rai confirmed the incident and said: “One body was recovered at about 2am and other two bodies early in the morning. All bodies were shifted to Tata Hospital and now all three bodies are at Tata Morgue House.”

Police said a portion of loose soil gave way while the trio was extracting manganese illegally at a mine located within the Baitarani Reserve Forest area.

The deceased persons were identified as Sandeep Purty (32), Kande Munda (19) and Guru Champia (18). All are residents of Bichakundi under Joda police station area in Keonjhar district, the police said.

The bodies were recovered after a six-hour-long rescue operation amid heavy rain in Keonjhar district.

PTI