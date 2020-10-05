Keonjhar: Three people living in ‘kutcha’ house were injured Sunday night when a truck rammed into it. The accident took place near Darbi Chhak under Balani police limits in Keonjhar district. Among those injured are two minors and the condition of all the three are stated to be critical.

The three siblings who have sustained injuries are Rashmi (20), Karan (13) and Anjali (10). Their parents however, had a narrow escape, as they were sleeping in another room inside the house. The house was severely damaged in the mishap.

According to Balani police sources, Rashmi has sustained multiple fractures on her legs and waist. She has been admitted to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH), while Anjali and Karan are being treated at the Barbil community health centre (CHC).

The driver of the truck fled the spot immediately after the mishap. Keonjhar police has seized the truck and detained its owner for questioning. Hunt has been launched to nab the accused driver.

