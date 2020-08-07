Nabarangpur: The Nabarangpur district administration Friday announced a three-day long shutdown in the district starting from Saturday.

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Nabarangpur, district collector Ajit Kumar Mishra imposed the shutdown while exercising the power conferred under section 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

The shutdown will be effective from Saturday 5am to August 8 midnight.

As per shutdown norms, all the non-essential activities, movement of vehicles and people will be restricted.

The allowed services during shutdown period are:

All medical establishments including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores. Movement of Ambulance and all medical personnel District / Block and Municipal Administration/Police/Fire Services. Central & State Government officials on emergency duty. Telecom services Petrol pumps. Print and Electronic Media identified by District Police. Water Supply, sanitation, and sewerage workers. Electricity supply and distribution. Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded. Industrial establishments, factories, and construction activities. Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services, and allied activities, including procurement at Mandis. Service Sector industries including IT/ITeS, Hotel & Hospitality units. Operation of hotels and hospitality units including their associated offices, movement of staff, and associated personnel. Road transport on highways, road movement of transiting vehicles. Marriages and Funerals, with permission of District Authority. ATMs Operation of Bus Station and their associated offices, movement of associated personnel, and activities. Home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, and essential items by restaurants. Dhabas along the National and State Highways/Major roads to takeaway only. Milk Booths.

The district collector also passed the following orders to restrict movement of individuals during the shutdown period:

No gathering of persons will be allowed in Nabarangpur district jurisdiction in any public or private places except gathering inside the house or house premises. Non-essential gatherings and assemblies such as seminars, workshops, and conferences are to be cancelled. Social gatherings and assemblies like religious functions, marriage receptions, parties, etc. shall not be conducted. No Marriage Barat/ Opera shows / and other functions shall be organized. No Political rally / gathering for agitation should be conducted. All the hotels where people stay on regular basis coming from outside should keep all precautionary measures of COVID-19 like sanitizer and isolation room during the period. Anybody with signs and symptoms like cough, fever or difficulty in breathing should call the district helpline No.06858-222459, Mobile No.9439988787, 9439988468/ District COVID Control Room No.06858-222434/7077450077. The Sub Divisional Magistrate, Nabarangpur/ Executive Magistrates, IIC concerned are hereby directed to keep a close watch on gathering of individuals in their respective areas. Rumor mongering, misinformation in social media will be dealt with very sternly.

Any person found violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides, legal action under Sec.188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions as applicable.

Notably, the district reported 11 COVID-19 cases Friday. With this addition, the total tally has gone up to 356. Of them, 270 have so far been discharged from hospitals while 85 are undergoing treatment. The virus has so far claimed only one life in the district.

PNN