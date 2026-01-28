Bhubaneswar: The three-day National Level Competition Samriddhi 2025–26 on Art-Integrated Pedagogy was inaugurated at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), NCERT, Bhubaneswar Tuesday. The programme will continue until January 29.

The event was inaugurated by Amarendra Prasad Behera, Joint Director, CIET, NCERT, New Delhi, with the welcome address delivered by Manasi Goswami, Principal, RIE Bhubaneswar.

The inaugural session was also graced by Jyotsna Tiwari, Head, DEAA, and Sharbari Banerjee, National Coordinator of Samriddhi, NCERT, New Delhi.

A total of 98 secondary school teachers from 29 States and UTs, including participants from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), are taking part in the competition.

Participants are showcasing innovative practices and entries in Art-Integrated Pedagogy, with awardees to be felicitated during the valedictory session January 29.

In his inaugural address, Behera emphasised the significance of Art-Integrated Pedagogy as outlined in NEP 2020 and reflected in the National Curriculum Framework for the Foundational Stage (2022) and for School Education (2023).

He highlighted the importance of storytelling over mere content delivery and stressed that subject areas should not be treated in isolation.

Behera also cited examples of local and pan-Indian art forms that can meaningfully enhance the teaching of concepts across sciences and humanities.

Goswami highlighted the role of art integration in promoting active learning and deeper engagement, as emphasised in NEP 2020.