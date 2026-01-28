Bhubaneswar: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has commenced the online application process for OJEE 2026 from Wednesday, January 28, with the entrance test tentatively scheduled to be held in early May, officials said.

According to the tentative schedule released by the committee, the OJEE 2026 examination is expected to take place May 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exact date, shift, timing and examination centres will be communicated to candidates through their admit cards, which will be issued later.

The committee clarified that the announced dates are provisional and that the final examination timetable will be published soon on the official website.

How to apply

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, ojee.nic.in, until March 22, 2026. Applicants have been advised to carefully read the Information Brochure and follow the prescribed instructions before filling out the application form.

Courses offered

OJEE 2026 will facilitate admissions to a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate professional programmes offered by government and private institutions across Odisha. These include B.Pharm, B.Sc Nursing, Post B.Sc Nursing, Post Diploma Nursing, M.Sc Nursing, MCA, M.Sc (Computer Science), MBA, Integrated MBA, B.CAT, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part-Time), M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, as well as lateral entry to B.Tech and B.Pharm programmes.

Eligibility

As per eligibility norms, candidates from outside Odisha are not eligible for admission to government colleges but may apply to private institutions for all courses except B.CAT. For B.CAT programmes, both Odisha and non-Odisha candidates are eligible.

Mode of examination

Admissions to programmes such as B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, Integrated M.Sc, MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS will be conducted through national-level entrance examinations, with candidates required to qualify either JEE (Main) 2026 or NEET (UG) 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency.

The OJEE Committee has advised candidates to thoroughly check eligibility conditions, reservation policies, syllabus and examination pattern outlined in the Information Brochure before applying. Aspirants can also download the OJEE Android App from the Google Play Store for regular updates.

Further details and updates will be available on the official websites ojee.nic.in and odishajee.co.

PNN