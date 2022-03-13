Sonepur: The family members of medical student Priyabrata Sahu took a sigh of relief after his safe return from war-ravaged Ukraine, Friday.

Priyabrata, son of Prasanna and Pranati Sahu, natives of Gokarneswarpada in Subarnapur town, is a second year student of Kharkiv National Medical University.

However, his escape from the war zone was fraught with danger at every step. Narrating his ordeal, Sahu said that amid raining missiles from Russia, all Indians in Kharkiv were terrified and had been living for 15 days under clouds of war.

“Many students had to stay at metro station there. Following an order of the Indian embassy, over 500 Indian students had to make a file and walked about 20 km since March 2 to reach Pesochin town. While waking in file, all of us were terrified as missiles had struck nearby. For three days, we had to stay hungry. I along with other colleagues had to come to the Romanian border by car, March 7 and there the government of India had arranged accommodation and food for the evacuee students,” he said.

He added that students were flown back to India March 8 midnight under Operation Ganga.

PNN