Bisoi: In a tragic road mishap that took place late Sunday night, as many as three persons were killed on the spot and another sustained grievous injuries after a speeding cement-laden truck overturned on them in Mayurbhanj.

The incident was reported from Nuagaon Square on NH-49 under Bisoi police limits of the district.

The three deceased were identified as Salman Hasdah and Susant Mahanta from Bangiriposi and Sukra Mahali from Jharpokharia.

A source said that four cattle traders were standing on the roadside of NH-49 at around 12 midnight when the speeding truck lost its balance and turned turtle. As a result, the vehicle fell on them leading to the untimely deaths. Driver and helper of the truck fled from the spot following the incident.

According to an eyewitness, seven cattle traders were on their way from Jashipur to Jharpokharia on the intervening night. Local police detained them near the accident spot for interrogation.

Also read: Kendrapara boatman reminisces unforgettable moments with Odia pride & legendary Biju Patnaik

Fortunately, three of the cattle traders had a close shave as they were standing a little bit away from the others.

On being informed by some locals, Bisoi police immediately reached the accident site. The police personnel pulled out the four persons from under the vehicle and sent the injured in critical condition to a nearby government-run hospital for treatment.

The fatal road mishap took place when driver of the truck was negotiating a turning. The injured was initially admitted to a primary health centre (PHC) at Manada. Later, he was shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Baripada after his health condition deteriorated, the source added.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe which is underway, a senior official informed.

PNN