Mahakalpara: The legendary Odia pride Biju Patnaik continues to inspire millions with his ideologies and legacy left behind. Many political leaders come and go, but the memories of Biju Babu will forever be itched in our hearts, mind and soul. He will always be remembered for his selfless service for Odisha and the nation. Among his millions of admirers is Bidhan Adhikary, a boatman from Kendrapara district.

“Biju Babu’s ideology continues to inspire me,” the boatman says.

Recalling the unforgettable moments that he had spent with the true statesman, freedom fighter and architect of modern Odisha, the boatman Bidhan reminisces, “It was a day of 1984-85. I had spent a few hours with Biju Babu. He was then contesting as a candidate to Lok Sabha from Kendrapara constituency and had arrived at Mahakalpara for electioneering. He proceeded from Jambu ghat in a motorised boat (launch) along with former minister late Nalinikanta Mohanty.”

“In order to appeal the local voters for a mandate, Biju Babu covered Jambu island and the light-house area in waterway. Later, his launch reached Galia river of Kharinasi in Kendrapara. As water level of the river was low at Kharinasi, it could not move further. There was no road connectivity and hence, Biju Babu had to depend on my country-made boat to travel to Ramnagar and its nearby panchayats for the election campaign,” Bidhan added.

“Nalini Babu instructed erstwhile Kharinasi sarpanch Narayan Haldar to arrange a boat and boatman. Traveling against the under current and in crocodile-infested river was a big challenge for me. Along with my assistant Tapu Biswas, we started the journey in a fishing boat from Kharinasi-Tubi ghat,” the boatman expresses.

“While on the waterway and before reaching Ramnagar-Puruna Hata ghat, Biju Babu queried me to know about the occupation and living conditions of boatmen. He also asked me if he will win the election or not and I had replied to him saying certainly yes Sir with a big margin of votes. During the journey he enjoyed the natural beauty of vast mangrove forests a lot,” Bidhan stated.

“During our travel, Biju Babu also enquired out of curiosity about Jagar fish (Pohala in local parlance) that were jumping into our boat. Had he been alive today, my living condition would have never been like this as you see me today. He was very compassionate to his fellowmen,” the emotional Bidhan said while bursting into tears.

Bidhan has changed his occupation and presently runs a tiffin centre in a partly-damaged thatched house in his village under Mahaklpara block of Kendrapara.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state observed Biju Babu’s death anniversary Sunday (April 17).

PNN