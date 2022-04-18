Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases, of which two are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,935. Active caseload in the state now stands at 107.

Odisha reported zero new fatality in the last 24 hours, tally in the state remaining constant at 9,123 as per a tweet of state Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Monday morning. The state had reported zero Covid-19 fatality Sunday.

Out of the total 13 new infections, eight were reported from quarantine centres while five persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 10 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Sambalpur district registered highest number of new cases with three persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Bolangir, Kendrapara and Khurda districts with two new infections each.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include: Balasore, Cuttack, Puri and Subarnapur (one each).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,10,65,665 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 11.

PNN