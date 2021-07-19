Chandigarh: Three people died and one person was injured in the three-storey building collapse incident in Khawaspur in Haryana’s Gurgaon district, police said Monday after a 20-hour operation, amid heavy rains, to rescue those stuck under its debris. The building collapsed Sunday night and initially, it was feared that five to six people were trapped under the rubble, a senior police officer said. But after verification, it turned out that there were four people who were trapped. One body was pulled out from the debris Sunday night and two more Monday.

The building was located on the Pataudi road in Farrukhnagar in Gurgaon, and according to Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Varun Singla, a warehouse company had built it to house labourers. The rescue operation was launched around 8.00pm Sunday, and the injured person was rescued on that day, police said.

“While one was rescued, three persons unfortunately died in the incident. The rescue operation is over now,” Farrukhnagar police station in-charge Sandeep informed Monday night.

Two of the deceased were from Bhiwani in Haryana and one was from Uttar Pradesh. The injured person was also from Uttar Pradesh, police said. The age of those who died in the incident has been stated to be between 28 to 35 years, they said.

The police inspector said that a FIR has been registered against the building owner, and one more person under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings).

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yash Garg has ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed sub-divisional Magistrate, Pataudi, to conduct a probe.

A team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), Civil Defense, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Bhondsi, and Gurugram district administration carried out relief and rescue operations.