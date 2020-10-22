Jajpur/Cuttack: Three persons were killed and three others injured critically in two separate road mishaps in Jajpur and Cuttack districts Thursday.

In the first incident, two persons were killed and another injured as the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on NH-16 near Mukundabindha village under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district.

The identities of the deceased and injured persons are yet to be ascertained.

Source said, the portion of the NH near Mukundabindha village is under construction. So, only one side of the road has been left open for vehicular movement. The ill-fated car was heading towards Cuttack on this stretch. However, while trying to overtake another vehicle the car suffered a head-on collision with the truck going towards Panikoili.

The injured person is undergoing treatment Jajpur district headquarters hospital (DHH).

On being informed, police reached the spot, send the bodies for post-mortem and seized the two vehicles.

In the second mishap, a truck helper died and the driver and another helper suffered critical injuries after their truck ran into another iron-rod carrying stationary truck on NH-16 near Boichuan Chowk under Tangi police limits in Cuttack district. They were identified as residents of Nayagarh district.

On being informed Tangi police and fire department personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured. The injured duo was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

