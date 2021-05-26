Tokyo: Three crew members from a Japanese fishing vessel died after the boat collided with a Russian ship off the northern island of Hokkaido Wednesday.

There were five crew members on board the 9.7-ton crab-fishing boat when it collided with the 662-ton Russian AMUR ship and capsized, Kyodo News reported, citing local authorities.

A rescue mission retrieved all five, but a 64-year-old chief engineer and two crew members in their 30s were later confirmed dead, and another member was injured, Kyodo said.

The incident took place about 23 kilometres north-east of Monbetsu Port on Hokkaido at around 6 am (2100 GMT Tuesday), the report said.

The Japan Coast Guard is investigating what caused the incident.