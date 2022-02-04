Phulbani: In a tragic mishap that took place Friday morning, as many as three passengers died and over 20 others sustained grievous injuries after a mini truck rammed into a roadside tree on Kruttibadi ghat road under Kotagada police limits in Kandhamal district.

Identities of the deceased persons have not been ascertained yet.

A source said that some locals along with police rescued the injured and initially admitted them to Bissamcuttack Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. However, they were later shifted to Baliguda Sub-Divisional Hospital after their conditions deteriorated.

According to an eyewitness, around 30 passengers were travelling in the mini truck. The ill-fated vehicle was on its way from Atali village of Ora panchayat to Madangi village in Kandhamal district to attend a wedding reception. Driver of the vehicle lost control over it and hit a roadside tree. Unfortunately, the mini truck overturned following the accident leading to untimely death of three persons including two women. Two of the passengers died on the spot and one more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the subdivisional hospital, the eyewitness added.

On being informed, a team of Kotagada police including fire services personnel reached the accident site. With the help of some locals, they rescued the injured persons from the overturned mini truck.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. Bodies were sent to nearby hospital for post-mortem.

